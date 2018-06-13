CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- School is out and that means your kids are going to have a lot of time on their hands, and a lot of devices in their hands.

The FBI is partnering with local law enforcement to warn parents that the extra idle time could leave children susceptible to "sextortion."

The FBI describes sextortion as a serious crime that happens when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors, or money. The agency is seeing a spike in sextortion cases among children as young as 10. The age range of 10-17 saw a noticeable jump in reported cases of sextortion, investigators said.

A recent study found that 15 percent of children surveyed admitted to sending a sexual image. More than 1 in 4, 27 percent, say they’ve received an image that was sexual in nature.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is one of several in the Charlotte area partnering with the FBI to get the word out about the dangers. In a post on their social media account Monday, the sheriff’s office warned that “the FBI has identified an alarming amount of children are communicating with individuals online who seek to sexually exploit them.”

