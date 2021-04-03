Feds: Three charged with stealing mail across Carolinas

A Charlotte man and Atlanta man were arrested Wednesday, but a third man isn't in custody yet.

The office of Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Steltzer says two men are accused of stealing mail from apartment complexes across the Carolinas, while a third man is not yet in custody.

A news release from Steltzer's office says 23-year-old Haleem Cornelius Gilliland of Charlotte and 20-year-old Shemar Isaiah Walker of Atlanta were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail theft on Wednesday. Gilliland was also charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Meanwhile, Steltzer's office says 20-year-old Daron Quashawn Wright of Shelby, N.C. has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, but has not been arrested as of writing.

A federal indictment alleges the trio stole mail from at least nine complexes in both North and South Carolina. They were further accused of using stolen driver's licenses and credit cards to pay for car rentals, hotel rooms, and other personal expenses.

If found guilty, the maximum penalty for the conspiracy to commit mail theft is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Gilliland could face more prison time and fines than his alleged co-conspirators; the wire fraud charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term and another $250,000 fine, and the aggravated identity theft charge slaps a similar fine again, but with a two-year prison sentence to be served consecutively to any other prison sentences handed down if found guilty.