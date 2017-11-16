CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On Monday, July, 23 the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged and arrested a fifth person in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in north Charlotte.

Four people had been charged in connection with the crime back in 2017.

On Monday, officers arrested 16-year-old Presschara Sharrell McVay and transported her to police headquarters.

She has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Waddell Street a little after 10 p.m. on November 12. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Abraham Malik Wallace, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Evidence gathered during the investigation led CMPD to identify four people — Dequan Marquis Timmons, 21, Justen O’Neil Howard, 19, Tyshoine McAfee, 20, and Emmanuel Kalani Tucker, 20, as suspects in the case. On Thursday, CMPD located all four suspects and arrested them without incident.

Emmanuel Tucker

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

DaQuan Timmons

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Tyshoine McAfee

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Justen Howard

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Timmons was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and he was also served a fugitive warrant in connection with an armed robbery in Chesterfield, South Carolina.

Howard and McAfee were both charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy. Detectives charged Tucker with accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CMPD’s Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

