Police respond to fight at Charlotte high school

Julius Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte was placed on lockdown after a fight broke out among multiple students Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Julius Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte was placed on lockdown Wednesday after police were called to a fight among multiple students, administrators said.

Chambers principal Erik Turner sent parents the following message Wednesday explaining what happened. Turner said all students involved would be punished in accordance with the CMS code of conduct.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information. CMPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

"A fight among multiple students occurred this morning on campus. Law enforcement was called to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly. As a precaution, we will be on a modified lockdown for the remainder of the day.

Your child’s safety is my first priority as principal, and I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for all our students. Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Chambers a great place to work and learn."

This is the latest violent incident at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg campus. Last month, 17 people were charged after a "series of fights" broke out at Mallard Creek High School.

On Wednesday, CMS increased security at Harding University High School after a gun was found in a backpack Tuesday. CMS leaders have discussed several measures to reduce violence in schools, including bringing more parents on campus to be involved with day-to-day activities.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts