Increased police presence at North Mecklenburg HS due to 'multiple fights,' police say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Multiple fights at North Mecklenburg High School led to an increased police presence at the school, Huntersville authorities said.

In a statement, the Huntersville Police Department said it had dealt with multiple incidents at the school Tuesday.

"We have been dealing with fights all day at the school, so there will be additional officers there throughout the day," Huntersville police told WCNC Charlotte.

No further information was provided by the police. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for details.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper mentioned the concerns of recent gun violence at schools across the state during a meeting of the state's task force for safer schools. Cooper also addressed mental health concerns for students and their families caused by the pandemic.

"We've all struggled, every single family in this state has struggled through the pandemic," Cooper said. "We know that it has been difficult, the sickness and death that families have experienced. Also, the loneliness, the depression and the mental health issues."

