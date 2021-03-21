Fire at apartment complex deemed intentionally set: Charlotte FD

Fire investigators are asking for information after residents were displaced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte fire crews believe a fire at a local apartment complex that broke out early Sunday morning was intentionally set.

CFD first reported the fire on Twitter around 2:31 a.m. The apartments hit by flames were located along Springmont Lane near Brooktree Drive. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained by a crew of 27 firefighters in under 30 minutes.

Update on Springmont Ln Fire; CFD Investigators deem the fire intentionally set & remains under investigation; @GCRRedCross assisted displaced occupants; estimated fire loss $45k; Anyone with info about this incident is asked to call 704.336.3975 & speak with a Fire Investigator https://t.co/EaXFJSstSG pic.twitter.com/BbFLbYTwLJ — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 21, 2021

