Fire at apartment complex deemed intentionally set: Charlotte FD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte fire crews believe a fire at a local apartment complex that broke out early Sunday morning was intentionally set.
CFD first reported the fire on Twitter around 2:31 a.m. The apartments hit by flames were located along Springmont Lane near Brooktree Drive. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained by a crew of 27 firefighters in under 30 minutes.
A follow-up tweet just before 9 a.m. reported that investigators believed the fire to be intentionally set, with about $45,000 in estimated losses. Residents were also displaced and were assisted by the Red Cross.
Anyone who has information about who set the fire is urged to talk with an investigator by calling 704-336-3975.