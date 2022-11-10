Fire set at Cornelius home believed to be intentional, police say

A Cornelius police officer alerted the homeowners and their two small children of the fire and helped get them out of the home safely, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is investigating a fire they believed to be intentionally set on Wednesday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., a Cornelius police officer noticed a vehicle and house on fire during routine patrol on Smith Circle, not far from Catawba Avenue, according to police. The officer alerted the homeowners and their two small children and helped get them out of the home safely.

An investigation by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office later found the fire was set intentionally. Cornelius police said they have identified a possible suspect in the case.

Cornelius Police are requesting anyone that was in the area of Smith Circle, Nannie Potts Lane, or Statesville Road (Highway 21) around 11:45 p.m. and noticed any suspicious person, vehicle, or activity, to please call us at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts