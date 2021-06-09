Firearm theft from vehicles on the rise, Charlotte police say

According to police, stolen guns like these often end up in the hands of minors or felons and are frequently used to commit other crimes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is seeing an upward trend of car break-ins and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is finding many of them are leading to the theft of a firearm.

According to CMPD, over the past nine days, there have been more than 280 vehicles broken into across the city, which is a 34% increase from last year.

Police said alarming trend observed during these investigations is the number of firearms that have been stolen in the process.

So far this year, there have been around 4,100 vehicle break-ins, police report. 446 guns have been stolen in the process, which is 65% more than last year. According to police, stolen guns like these often end up in the hands of minors or felons and are frequently used to commit other crimes.

THREAD: YTD, there have been nearly 460 firearms stolen from vehicles. Which is up 56% compared to this time last year. Many of the stolen guns end up in the hands of minors or others who are restricted from legally owning one… often used to commit other crimes. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 9, 2021

CMPD said, jus this year, the have seized more than 1,200 firearms as evidence, and in May alone, they arrested more than 300 felons in possession of firearms.

"Keeping firearms out of the hands of those who cannot legally possess them can also contribute to the safety of our city," CMPD said.

The best steps to avoid your vehicle being targeted is removing your valuables, rolling up your windows, locking your doors and parking in a well-lit area. Surveillance systems and car alarms are also excellent additions.

As always, if you see anyone suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 911, and if you know anyone breaking into cars, you can report them anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

