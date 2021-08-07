FishZilla Arcade raided for gambling violations, deputies say

The Rowan County Sherriff's Office said it seized almost $18,500 in cash related to the operation.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office confirmed it conducted a raid at the FishZilla arcade in Salisbury Thursday, uncovering an illegal gambling operation.

The Sheriff's Office said it seized documents related to the gambling operation, several pieces of arcade and computer equipment, and almost $18,500 in cash.

Deputies said the business had 85 playing stations, including table models, stand-ups and “fish tables.” These machines, all slot machines under North Carolina Law, violate state statutes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The RCSO said it will seek charges against one manager and two cashiers, who operated the arcade.

The devices allowed customers to bet more than eight credits per play and the arcade was paying cash for credits earned, RCSO said. Possession of five or more machines makes the charge a felony, according to the Sherriff's Office.

The office said it had received complaints from other tenants at the strip mall about the business, and even from other illegal gambling operators. RCSO said business was raided by the RCSO previously on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, for similar illegal activities.

During the search in 2020, the RCSO met with the landlord for the business and warned them about allowing this type of business to operate and were told about the possible consequences, deputies said.

Deputies said it has not arrested any customers frequenting the businesses and present during the execution of search warrants, but the policy is being revisited.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office regarding the operation but hasn't heard back yet.