Things like furniture, appliances, their clothes, family photos, heirlooms, and Christmas gifts for the couple’s three daughters are all gone

MACON, Ga. — A family traveling through Central Georgia got a rude awakening at a Macon hotel Tuesday morning.

Katherine Carney told 13WMAZ her family was moving from Florida to Alabama when they stopped at a Macon Marriott. She says they woke up to find their U-Haul stolen, and that everything they own is on the truck.

Things like furniture, appliances, their clothes, family photos, heirlooms, and Christmas gifts for the couple’s three daughters are all gone. Many of them are irreplaceable.

Carney says she filed a report with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, but doubts the family will ever see their belongings again.

She said, “I don’t understand how people can be cruel.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the family filed a report with them, but further details were not immediately available.

The same thing happened almost exactly a year ago when man who stopped in Macon on his way from Minnesota to start a new job in Florida found his car and U-Haul truck missing from the Best Western on Riverside Drive.

It happened again in July 2021 at the Holiday Inn on River Place Drive in north Macon. Alan Boyes and his family were on their way to Savannah from Dallas when the theft happened.

It's unclear at this time if anything was recovered from those prior thefts.

This story will be updated as we learn more from Carney.