ROME, Ga. — Police in Floyd County found the 2-year-old girl who was last seen in East Rome.

They initially said the family was concerned for her welfare "due to issues with the father."

Sgt. Chris Fincher said patrol officers who responded "did not indicate anything extreme regarding the child."

Police said the father, James Brick Edwards, was "late returning the child."

