COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people have been injured in a shooting at a Columbia grocery store, according to Richland County deputies.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Food Lion at 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Rd around 7 p.m. after reports of a shooting at the store.

Upon their arrival, deputies say they were informed that at least two people were injured and transported to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

If you have any information about the shooting, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.