Former Atrium Health child psychiatrist indicted for possessing child porn

Court documents say the doctor possessed the illegal material in August and September 2021. He was fired in December.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal prosecutors have charged a former Atrium Health doctor with possessing child pornography.

David Tatum, a former psychiatrist at Atrium Health, is accused of possessing child pornography from August 2021 to September 2021.

Tatum was indicted on Tuesday, June 21, and arrested on Friday, June 24.

A hard drive, laptop, and flash drive labeled "Medical School of Wisconsin" belonging to Tatum were seized by investigators relating to the investigation. Tatum attended medical school in California, however, according to his medical license information.

Tatum worked for Atrium Health from October 2021 until December 2021, when he was terminated. According to Tatum's medical license, he specializes in psychiatry and child psychiatry.

Tatum made his initial appearance in court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty.

Atrium Health told WCNC they immediately suspended and then terminated Tatum when the FBI made them aware of the accusations. They also note that the investigation indicates Tatum did not have improper contact or possess any images of any patients.

The full statement from Atrium Health states:

"We are deeply troubled that someone entrusted to heal and guide children could potentially be involved in such disturbing and unacceptable behavior.

When we first learned of the FBI investigation, we took immediate action to block Dr. Tatum’s access to all Atrium Health facilities and computer systems. We also prevented him from accessing patient and organizational information.

He was immediately suspended, then terminated from his contract to practice medicine with us.

We have pledged our continued support of law enforcement and are extremely grateful that the investigation indicates Dr. Tatum did not have any improper contact with or images of any of our patients.