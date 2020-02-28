BELMONT, N.C. — A former Belmont Police captain is accused of committing computer crimes against his old department.

Gaston County Police arrested Joe Quinn Wednesday night on three misdemeanors though he was quickly released from the jail after signing a written promise to appear in court.

Quinn worked for Belmont Police for more than 15 years before the department terminated him on December 27, 2019 following an internal investigation.

The department wouldn't disclose the nature of the investigation because it involved a personnel matter.

According to arrest warrants, on Quinn's last day, he illegally accessed and then deleted a folder in the department's computer system, which contained firearms qualification records for every Belmont Police employee in 2019.

Quinn joined the Gaston County Sheriff's Office earlier this year.

Sheriff Alan Cloninger said Quinn worked as a deputy in the jail for three to four weeks before his arrest.

The sheriff said he suspended Quinn without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case.

WCNC Charlotte interviewed Quinn on-camera back in June 2017 after city leaders complained the landlord of a shopping center wasn't maintaining the property.

