CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. – A former captain with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office is facing multiple criminal charges after being indicted following a months-long state investigation.

INDICTED: Former Catawba Co. Sheriff’s Captain Jason Reid facing multiple criminal charges including felony embezzlement & stalking after months-long SBI Investigation. I’ll have more through the day on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/3SplmOcHjc — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 28, 2018

Jason Reid, son of Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid, was indicted on embezzlement, larceny, stalking, cyberstalking and willful failure to discharge duties after the SBI's investigation. The embezzlement charge against Reid is a felony.

In May, Reid proclaimed his innocence to accusations that he stalked his ex-girlfriend. A search warrant served by the SBI in April claimed that Reid used a department-issued GPS tracker to monitor the woman. Reid claimed the allegations were part of a broader conspiracy during his campaign to become Catawba County's next sheriff.

“It’s crystal clear this investigation is trying to influence the outcome of the sheriff’s election, which affects the future of Catawba County,” Reid said. “The voters of Catawba County have a right to decide their next sheriff based on the entire truth.”

Sheriff Reid also maintained that his son was innocent before the primary, saying the allegations were "the biggest misuse of power that I have seen in my 39 years of law enforcement."

Reid was defeated by Don Brown in May’s primary election.

