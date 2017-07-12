CMPD officer found guilty of death by motor vehicle in deadly 2017 crash

Phillip Barker was found guilty of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle for killing James Short while responding to a call near Uptown Charlotte in 2017.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker was convicted for killing a man while he was crossing Morehead Street near Uptown Charlotte in 2017.

Barker was criminally charged with killing James Short while responding to a call in Uptown in 2017. Barker had his lights and sirens on, investigators said, while Short was illegally crossing the street; however, Barker was driving nearly 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when the crash happened, prosecutors alleged.

Jurors began deliberations with three possibilities: Guilty of involuntary manslaughter, guilty of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and not guilty.

#BREAKINGNEWS: A verdict is in, Phillip Barker is guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle. @wcnc — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) December 14, 2022

During closing arguments Tuesday, Prosecutors argued Barker should be convicted of involuntary manslaughter, saying he was negligent.

"No one is above the law," attorney Glenn Cole said. "He let himself down, he let the department down, and he's guilty."

Barker's defense worked to convince the jury that there was "little evidence" for a big decision, casting doubt on the notion that Barker was driving 100 mph. Attorney Michael Greene touted Barker's training, saying his client had perfect scores at the police academy.

John Jacik, a friend of Short's, testified that he and Short were drinking in the hours before his death. He told the jury that Short was slurring his speech and was struggling to walk straight.

