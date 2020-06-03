CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A former Chester County, South Carolina sheriff's deputy has been arrested for child neglect, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Damato Sanchez Murrary has been charged with neglect of a child for alleged abuse that occurred between July 2019 and January 2020, officials said.

"Evidence revealed that Murray neglected children who were under his care," Grant Suskin, a spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff's Office, said in a released statement.

Details about the alleged abuse were not released.

As a result of the investigations, Rylan Jackson was also arrested and charged with neglect after her one year old child tested positive for heroin, officials said.

Murray was a deputy with the sheriff's office between February 2018 and August 2018.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff's office.

