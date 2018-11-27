CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports a former CMS employee is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Sugar Creek Charter student.

According to police, Vincent Littlejohn was arrested Monday and charged with indecent liberties with a child and simple assault.

Police report the victim told her parents that she has been sexually assaulted by Littlejohn multiple times from September 29, 2018, to October 29, 2018.

A police report states Littlejohn inappropriately touched the 13-year-old girl.

CMS reports that as of June 29, Littlejohn is no longer an employee with the school district. Sugar Creek Charter School is not associated with CMS.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC