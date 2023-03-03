Former Lake Norman HS softball coach facing more charges of sexual misconduct with players

Thomas Patrick Strahan, a former softball coach at Lake Norman High School, is facing numerous charges for alleged sexual misconduct with students.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A former softball coach at Lake Norman High School in Mooresville who was accused of sexual misconduct with a student is facing new charges, deputies announced Friday.

Thomas Patrick Strahan, 59, was originally arrested in May 2022. Investigators said he left a voicemail on a student's phone talking "about a sexual act." The student immediately alerted police about the message and he was arrested. Strahan was never a teacher with Iredell-Statesville Schools.

During the investigation, which included reviewing Strahan's social media accounts and phone records, Iredell County detectives determined Strahan committed crimes with multiple underage athletes. Strahan was charged with six felony charges of indecent liberties with a student.

Strahan, who lives in Cornelius, was arrested in Mecklenburg County on Wednesday, March 1. No further details were released.

