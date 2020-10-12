Ex-Lexington deputy accused of punching suspect during arrest

Matthew Fields, 37, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to an arrest warrant.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a former Lexington County deputy in connection with an assault change that happened while he was on-duty.

Fields was arrested on Thursday in connection to a July 2 arrest which he was involved in. According to the report, he struck a suspect in the face with a closed fist.

“As soon as I became aware of Mr. Fields’ actions, I started the process to terminate him and I asked SLED to conduct an investigation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “In this case, the system worked. The processes we have in place to hold deputies accountable when it comes to their encounters with the public brought his behavior to the forefront and we took immediate action.

Fields was terminated July 13, according to Koon. He was a K-9 handler and classified as a senior deputy at the time of his dismissal.

Fields, a Prosperity resident, turned himself in Thursday morning and was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.