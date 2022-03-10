Investigators said the convicted felon was a “middleman” in the sale of guns and also of decommissioned NCSHP service weapons. They said in May of 2021, a gun was purchased for $1,600 with the NCSHP badge engraved on the weapon. In June of the same year, they also bought several firearms from Norman at his house for $3,200. In July, he sold a gun out of his patrol car at a gas station for $2,000. Later that month, they obtained a search warrant on Norman’s home and seized thousands of rounds of ammunition, more than 50 guns and more than $2,000 in cash.