Former NC State Highway Patrol trooper pleads guilty to selling guns out of his patrol car, house and to convicted felon

Investigators said the convicted felon was a “middleman” in the sale of guns and also of decommissioned NCSHP service weapons.
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A former North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper pleaded guilty to unlawfully transporting and dealing in firearms.

Court documents revealed in January, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) discovered Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit who was employed by the highway patrol was selling firearms to people including a convicted felon.

Investigators said the convicted felon was a “middleman” in the sale of guns and also of decommissioned NCSHP service weapons. They said in May of 2021, a gun was purchased for $1,600 with the NCSHP badge engraved on the weapon. In June of the same year, they also bought several firearms from Norman at his house for $3,200. In July, he sold a gun out of his patrol car at a gas station for $2,000. Later that month, they obtained a search warrant on Norman’s home and seized thousands of rounds of ammunition, more than 50 guns and more than $2,000 in cash.

He will be sentenced in Greensboro on June 2, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a period of supervised release of up to three years and monetary penalties.  

