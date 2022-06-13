Former Rock Hill assistant principal goes to jail for abusing student

The student was 15 years old and the former assistant principal was 30 years old when the abuse started, prosecutors said in court.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — On Monday, a York County judge sentenced former Northwestern High School assistant principal Kenneth Williams to 18 months in jail for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Williams pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, sexual battery with a student, and disseminating obscene material. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

This concludes a case that started seven years ago when Kinsleigh Long was just 15 years old. WCNC Charlotte normally doesn’t identify victims of sexual abuse, but in this case, the victim wanted to speak out and share her story.

“Knowing that he was free for the past six years, I didn't want to travel, I didn’t want to be out in the city or anything like that,” Long, who shared she suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts since the abuse occurred, said.

In court, prosecutors said Long met Williams when she was a freshman at Rock Hill High School and Williams was her P.E. teacher. It began with Williams dating Long’s mother and presenting himself as a father figure to the girl.

“[The victim] did not initially like the defendant, but very early in the school year, he began to express an interest in the victim’s mother, who was 13 years his senior, and he began dating her,” the prosecutor in the case said in court. “He became very integrated into the family and into this victim’s life.”

Prosecutors said the first incident of sexual abuse occurred when Long was 15 years old and Williams was 30.

“He told her that essentially age was just a number, that he dated her mother and she was 13 years old than him, implying that being 14 years older than the victim was not any kind of impediment to the relationship," the prosecutor in the case said in court.

According to court testimony, when Williams was offered the position of assistant principal at Northwestern High School, he encouraged the victim to transfer schools.

Prosecutors said Williams used Snapchat to solicit nude photos from the victim because messages on the app are erased after they are opened. According to court testimony, the abuse continued until Long reported it to school personnel.

In court, Williams spoke before the judge and offered a tearful apology.

“I want to say that I truly do apologize to each and everyone in here, including you, the victim, parents and family,” Williams said. “I apologize for any inappropriate communication or contact that I had. I didn’t have any wrong intentions.”

Long also spoke before the judge, sharing the impact and trauma the abuse left on her life.

“I was actually bullied in high school to the point where I didn’t want to leave my room," Long said. "People made fun of me, people told me that I liked it, people told me that my mom and I did it together."

In the years since then, Long said she has struggled with her mental health. She is now a mother to a 2-year-old child and said she can’t bear the thought of even sending her child to school one day.

However, she also said she is not a victim, but a survivor.

“Now I’ve been able to get justice for my situation and actually be heard,” Long said. “And someone actually listened to me.”

She is sharing her story to support other victims of sexual abuse, and to warn parents about the dangers of social media and the people preying on their children, possibly right at school.

“It’s not the only school, it’s not the only teacher, it’s not the only person,” Long said. “It happens every single day.”

Long is working on a book to share her full story. After Williams is released from jail, he will be on probation for three years and has to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

