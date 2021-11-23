Former substitute teacher arrested for sex-related crimes in Cleveland County

A parent told the SRO at Crest Middle School that Emily Durden had been sending their child inappropriate pictures and videos.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County deputies have arrested a former substitute teacher for multiple sex-related crimes.

Officials said last week, a parent told the SRO at Crest Middle School that Emily Durden had been sending their child inappropriate pictures and videos.

After investigating, deputies learned Durden had several conversations with multiple 13 and 14-year-old kids.

Durden admitted to sending the videos and pictures. Deputies are still investigating. If you know anything regarding this case you are asked to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

