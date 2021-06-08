Former Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy employee charged after reported sexual assault

A statement from the attorneys of the victim thanked the sheriff's office for their work, and asked for answers as to how a student was allegedly assaulted.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A now-former employee of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy has been charged after a reported sexual assault at the academy involving a juvenile victim.

Detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff's Office arrested Cody Lee Eudy on May 30 and charged him with second-degree forcible sexual offense as well as sex act with a student. His first court appearance will be on June 21.

The academy's website says its mission is "To provide intervention and reclamation for 16-18 year old high school dropouts, produce program graduates with the values, life skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as productive citizens."

“The Stanly County Sheriff’s office should be applauded for their diligence and resolve in this ongoing investigation. And we are hopeful for the proper legislative oversight to ensure this does not happen to anyone's child again," the attorneys said, in a comment separate from the statement.

The statement from the attorneys is as follows:

“The Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, under the imprimatur of the National Guard, promotes itself as a haven for vulnerable children, yet allowed a sexual predator to victimize at least one of its students. We seek answers from the authorities who failed to maintain a safe environment and justice for the child who endured this exploitation. We also encourage any other victims to come forward and demand justice.”

Positioned as a haven for the marginalized, Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy describes itself as “a quasi-military style program for at-risk teens 16-18 years of age and is sponsored by the North Carolina National Guard as part of the National Guard Youth Challenge Program … The purpose of the program is to provide qualified North Carolina dropouts, potential dropouts, and expellees an opportunity to learn in a safe, structured environment so the cadet can become a successful individual not only immediately but in the future.”

As of this writing, the academy has not released a public statement on the matter.