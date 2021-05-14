Former Winthrop University officer charged with child sex crimes denied bond

Charles Price was arrested back in October 2020 and is facing more than 50 charges of sex crimes with children.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A former Winthrop University officer who is accused of sex crimes against minors has been denied bond Friday afternoon.

Charles Price was arrested back in October 2020 and is facing more than 50 charges of sex crimes with children.

Price was initially charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor under 11 years of age first-degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct first-degree.

SLED has since charged Price with 49 additional charges related to the investigation. Officials told WCNC Charlotte Price is accused of having "multiple" victims.

Price has been charged with:

9 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor under 11 years of age first-degree

13 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor victim 11 to 14 years of age second-degree

8 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct third-degree

1 count of Kidnapping

And 18 other charges, bringing the total number of charges to 52.

Price, who was known at Winthrop as "Chuck," was terminated by the school's police department on the same day he was arrested, October 16. He was initially hired in November 2004 as a police officer, according to a school spokesperson. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011 before resigning in February of 2014. He was rehired in December 2018 and was employed as a sergeant until his termination.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts