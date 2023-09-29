Former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member charged with child sex crimes

Once the YMCA learned of the arrest, the YMCA said it began to contact the parents and caregivers of all campers who were assigned to a cabin with Elijah Donato.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former YMCA staff member was arrested last Thursday for sexual crimes against a minor, according to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

Elijah 'Eli' Donato, 21, worked at both the Harris YMCA and YMCA Camp Thunderbird in various roles from 2019 to 2023. He was arrested on Sept. 28 by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office and is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In a statement Thursday, Heather Briganti, the vice president of communications and PR for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte wrote, "Donato is no longer an employee and once we learned of his arrest, in line with our policies and procedures, we banned him from all of our properties and events."

Once the YMCA learned of the arrest, the YMCA said it began to contact the parents and caregivers of all campers who were assigned to a cabin with Donato during their time at Camp Thunderbird. On Thursday, the YMCA announced it received a report of alleged abuse involving a camper at Camp Thunderbird.

"We are deeply disturbed and saddened, and our prayers are with the children and families affected by these alleged actions," Briganti wrote.

According to NBC-affiliate WECT, Donado worked as a private babysitter for families in New Hanover County, and investigators found he was employed as the YMCA Site Coordinator for the Afterschool Care program at Wrightsville Beach Elementary School.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte said it will continue to review the following safety policies to ensure it aligns with top industry practices:

Conduct thorough background checks upon hire, including National Sex Offender Registry checks, state and county criminal record checks, inmate and criminal record checks.

Require staff to complete training on preventing, recognizing and responding to abuse.

Prohibit staff from being alone with a child in times when they can't be observed by others.

Have a policy forbidding electronic communication between staff and youth.

Restrict staff from contacting children outside of YMCA programs.

Report allegations or suspicions of abuse to the correct authorities in accordance with state laws.

Every two years, complete a comprehensive child abuse prevention self-assessment through a designated third party child abuse prevention organization.

Conduct nightly screenings of YMCA members against the National Sex Offender Registry and terminate memberships if they return positive.

