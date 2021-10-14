x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man who joined Army after Jan. 6 arrested at Fort Bragg in connection with Capitol riot

James Phillip Mault, of Brockport, New York, was arrested last week on multiple charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Credit: FBI
James Phillip Mault was arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier is the latest person with North Carolina ties charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

James Phillip Mault, of Brockport, N.Y., was arrested on post last week on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Mault went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 with a group of friends and was seen in various videos shot during the riot climbing onto the sally port on the west side of the Capitol and spraying "a chemical agent" at law enforcement officers inside, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI.

Click here to read more from WRAL

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  