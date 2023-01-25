Ft. Bragg soldier heartbroken after porch pirate takes grandfather's cherished World War I artifacts

Army Capt. Benjamin White said it only took the thief 30 seconds to get away with a lifetime of memories.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Video shows the moment a porch pirate stole some very sentimental items from a Fort Bragg soldier.

The thief took a package from a man's home containing World War I memorabilia from his great-grandfather. This unfolded in the middle of the day.

The soldier said he'd do anything to get those items back.

"Got his original dog tag here with his service number on the back," said Capt. Benjamin White.

White has been a soldier for seven years, but his military connection stretches back to World War I. His great-grandfather George White served in the Army during World War I. He cherishes the pictures of him in the Army Tank Corps.

