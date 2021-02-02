A man knocked on a woman's door and said he had her W-2 tax form. When she opened the door, he assaulted her.

The Fort Mill Police Department is investigating after a man forced his way into a home and assaulted a woman.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department is searching for a man accused of forcing his way into a woman's home and assaulting her. It happened on Jan. 30 around 12:50 p.m. in the Fort Mill Townhomes community.

The man knocked on the woman's front door and announced that he had somehow gotten possession of her W-2 tax forms. Police said as she opened her door, he forcibly entered her apartment and displayed a weapon, threatening her with harm if she didn't comply.

Fort Mill Police said he assaulted her, then she fled from her home and asked someone nearby to help. During that time, the suspect is believed to have fled the area.

The woman told police she did not know the suspect.

The Fort Mill Police Department said an "intensive investigation" is ongoing following the incident. The suspect has been described as a "dark-complected" Black man, medium build, about five feet, six inches tall. He is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was wearing a hunting-patterned camouflage jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black work boots, and a dark face mask with light ear loops.

Anyone with information is a tsked o contact the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.