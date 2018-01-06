FORT MILL, S.C. -- Police in Fort Mill have charged a man in connection with a 2015 murder.

Eric Neal Patton, 33, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Patton was transferred from Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer, South Carolina to the Fort Mill Police Department for service of the warrants sent out for his arrest.

Patton is charged with the murder of LaCharles Dontae Govan, who was shot and killed in June of 2015.

A bond hearing was held and bond was denied on both charges. Patton has been transported to the York County Detention Center, pending the prosecution phase of the case.

