Sheriff Montgomery added that he was relieved to have Robert C. Coffey in custody and thanked the agencies that helped capture him following the brief standoff.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Fort Mill man for a shooting that happened in the Winnsboro area over the weekend.

Investigators say 42-year-old Robert C. Coffey is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in a home on Rockton Thruway Road off State Highway 34.

The sheriff's department said Coffey held the victim, an acquaintance, against her will and shot her before escaping the home. Deputies were able to secure the scene and the victim was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and later released.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Coffey on Wednesday and, with the assistance of York County deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, found Coffey at a home in the Fort Mill area.

A standoff followed but Coffee was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center.

"We are so thankful that the victim, in this case, was not injured worse than she was," Sheriff Will Montgomery said in a statement.