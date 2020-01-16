FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill mother has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 14-month-old daughter, Gastonia Police report.

According to police, 22-year-old Emoni Burnett was charged in the August 13 death of her 14-month-old daughter, Ava Elizabeth Threatt.

Officials said officers responded to Burnett's home on Wesley Avenue in Gastonia where Ava was found unresponsive.

After discussions with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office, police charged Burnett in October and the warrant was recently served in Florida.

