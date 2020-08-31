Two people dead following shooting on Main Street in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — Two people are dead following a shooting on Main Street Monday afternoon, the Fort Mill Police Department reports.
According to police, the shooting happened at around 1:13 p.m. Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the H&R Block on Main Street and located two people dead.
Police said there is no threat to the public. The York County Sheriff’s Office is directing traffic on Main Street in downtown Fort Mill.
Police have not released any additional information regarding this shooting.