Fort Mill police say criminals posing as officers, making threats via phone

Emotional appeal - Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment.

Sense of urgency - You MUST act now, or else.

Request for unorthodox payment - Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

Explanations that don't ring true - If your new “landlord” can’t show you the inside of the house, that could be because they don’t own it.

You won, now pay up - It’s not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever.