Woman charged with attempted murder in Fort Mill road rage incident

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Charlotte woman is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police said she fired shots during a road rage incident in Fort Mill near I-77 earlier this month.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Nautykah Samone Bolden. Officers obtained warrants for Bolden's arrest on attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. She turned herself in to Fort Mill Police and is being held on a $60,000 bond.

According to Fort Mill Police, officers were called to the area of I-77 and Highway 160 on Nov. 9. The victim told police a woman in a Nissan sedan sped up to her vehicle and fired a shot at her before driving away. The victim told police she had exited on to the ramp, intending to turn west on Highway 160, when she noticed a vehicle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed.