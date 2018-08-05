LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Lincoln County are investigating after four businesses were burglarized early Tuesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an alarm call from Pomodoro’s Restaurant around 2:20 a.m. When authorities arrived, the front door was smashed and a large rock was laying on the ground just outside.

While deputies were investigating the scene, additional break-ins were reported at Mazatlan Restaurant and Pomodoro’s on Natalie Commons Drive, as well as The Red Barn Marketplace and Silver Grill on Business Highway 16 North.

Detectives said in all four of the break-ins, the suspects used a large rock to break out windows to access the building. Cash was stolen from all four locations and a safe was taken from Pomodoro’s.

Investigators believe the thieves were in and out of each location in about two minutes.

One suspect was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with dark sweatpants with white stripes on the side, white shoes, a knit cap and a bandana on his face. A second suspect was spotted seen on surveillance video wearing a red jacket with dark pants and shoes. He also had a dark-colored knit cap with a white stripe.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call police at 704-732-9050 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-736-8909.

