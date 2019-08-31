CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and three others were hurt after a shooting at 49 North Student Apartments in northeast Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 12:52 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rebecca Bailey Drive Saturday.

When officers arrived to the location they found one male in front of the apartment and two females behind the apartment, all with apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center by Medic.

The male was later pronounced dead. His name will be released once his family has been notified of his death.

A fourth person was transported to Atrium Health by an unknown individual. He is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers reported that a party was taking place at an apartment. Multiple people were standing in the front of the apartment when an argument took place and shots were fired.

The two females were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and police said they are enrolled at UNCC.

Police have not released any suspect information and no arrests were made. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.





