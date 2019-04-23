CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four shootings that happened in North Charlotte early Tuesday morning were connected, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

They all happened between 12:47 a.m. and 1:02 a.m.

The first incident occurred in the 4300 block of Enoch Drive. CMPD said shots were fired into a home, and no one was hurt.

The second shooting happened near the 600 block of Bradford Drive. Police said a man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Shot were fired into a home as well.

In the third case, officers responded to the 1600 block of Thriftwood Drive after a caller said someone shot into their home and then took off.

The fourth shooting was on Esmeralda Drive. One person had a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and shots were fired into a home.

There were no suspects in custody. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

