Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

Three of the suspects are juveniles and authorities are not allowed to release their identities.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July.

On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.

The juvenile's name has not been released. However, police say they are being charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police say on Sunday, July 31, Monroe police found Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter, 19, dead from a gunshot wound at Dickerson Park before 8 a.m.

After the shooting, police obtained an arrest warrant for Mekhi Barrino-Straing, who turned himself in on Aug. 4.

Barrino-Straing, along with two other juveniles, were taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Barrino-Straing's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 8.

"I would like to thank the members of the community who have stepped up to assist the Monroe Police Department in this investigation," Bryan Gilliard, Monroe Police Chief, said.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.