
Crime

Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old

Authorities said Sunday the homicide was not random and more arrests are expected.

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.

According to authorities, all three men knew each other and the killing was not random.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office expects more arrests will be coming from the case.

Destiny Cannady, Wood Jr.'s older sister, released a statement on Facebook Sunday.

