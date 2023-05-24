Fugitive Michael Burham caught in South Carolina

The FBI Field Office in Columbia, S.C., confirmed the apprehension of Michael Burham, 34, who was wanted for homicide, rape, arson, and kidnapping.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hours after the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Jamestown-area man, Micheal Burham, was captured.

The FBI Field Office in Columbia, S.C., on Wednesday, confirmed the apprehension of the 34-year-old Burham, who was wanted for homicide, rape, arson, and kidnapping.

Burham, whose last known address was in Ashville, N.Y., which is just outside of Jamestown, was identified by Jamestown Police as someone wanted for questioning, in connection with the killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin earlier this month.

Then, three days ago, a couple was kidnapped from their home in Warren, Pa.

According to a police report obtained by 2 On Your Side, they told lawmen they were forced, at gunpoint, to drive the perpetrator to North Charleston, S.C., where they were released unharmed in a cemetery. They identified their assailant as Burham.

The kidnapping was enough to get the FBI involved, and for local law enforcement to issue another stern reminder.

"This guy is dangerous," Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said before Burham was apprehended. "He's a fugitive, he is desperate, he's tired, he's hungry. He is asked the public please do not approach him."

A body cam picture of Burham was taken Tuesday by a deputy who confronted someone believed to be Burham, who took off and ran.

“We are utilizing every available resource to find this fugitive. We have all hands on deck and we will not stop the search.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said previously in a released statement.