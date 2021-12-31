Fugitives in Rowan County shooting arrested

John Pierre Jandrew and his girlfriend Tiffany Nicole Trull are now in custody.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The two suspects wanted by police since allegedly shooting a man earlier this month are now both in custody.

John Pierre Jandrew and Tiffany Nicole Trull have both been taken into custody by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at separate locations.

On Dec. 17, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 900 block of Carter Loop Road in Rockwell where they found Juan Marcelino Gomez suffering from a gunshot wound. Gomez was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday.

Detectives say Trull, the girlfriend of Jandrew, reportedly drove him to the home on the night of the shooting. She then allegedly drove Jandrew "away from the scene to elude arrest," a Tuesday statement from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office explained.

At the time of the shooting, officials said Jandrew was out on bond for similar charges from a July incident.

Both are being housed at the Rowan County Detention Center.

During the investigation, authorities have also charged two others in connection with the shooting.

One man, who lives at the home where the shooting occurred, has been arrested accused of felony obstruction of justice and attempting to destroy evidence in the case. The man allegedly tried to conceal home security video showing the shooting of Gomez, investigators said. Investigators obtained a search warrant on Dec. 20 and found the footage on the man's phone.

Both the man and his wife are accused of providing misleading information to investigators.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.