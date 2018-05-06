GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Funeral plans have been set for one of the women killed when a man crashed his car into the front of a popular Bessemer City restaurant last month.

Katelyn Self, 26, died after police said her father Roger Self, 62, intentionally drove his vehicle into the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City on May 20. The 26-year-old worked for the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, having worked her way up from detention officer to a patrolling deputy. Self's sister-in-law, Amanda Self, was laid to rest Sunday.

Photo via the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Community remembers woman killed in Bessemer City restaurant crash

The Sheriff’s Office posted the funeral arrangements on their Facebook page Tuesday. Self’s funeral will be held Sunday, June 10, at the Gastonia First Assembly of God on South Myrtle School Road. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:45 before the service starts at 4 p.m.

Self will then be laid to rest at the Hovis Family Cemetery on Plonk Road in Dallas, N.C.

RELATED: Man who crashed into restaurant killing 2 suffered from depression, pastor says

Roger Self was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident. The family’s pastor said he had been struggling with severe depression and anxiety over the last few weeks and went so far as to have all of the firearms taken from his home.

“Realizing he was struggling with depression, it was in the early stage, and being smart enough to understand, he started realizing, ‘something ain’t right,’” Austin Rammell explained. “He called and said, ‘I need y’all to take these guns.’ That ramped it up to, ‘oh, he’s serious.’”

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC