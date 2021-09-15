Funeral Wednesday for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Asiah Figueroa was shot during the violent drive-by shooting. His 4-year-old sister was also grazed by a bullet but is expected to survive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A funeral will be held Wednesday for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa who was killed in a tragic drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte.

The funeral will be held on Sept. 15 at at StoneBridge Church Community 3700 Prosperity Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269.

There will be a public viewing from 11:30:12:30 p.m. followed by a 'homegoing' at 12:30 p.m.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 7, more than 150 shots were fired into the home on Richard Rozzelle Drive, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

“I don't know why this happen and I don’t know why this is going on, why the world can't get together and just love one another,” Figueroa's great-grandmother Susie Whitley said shortly after the deadly shooting.

Figueroa was transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"He was only three, hadn't lived that long a life, and he was just taken away," Whitley said.

One suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting that took the life of a 3-year-old boy made his first court appearance Monday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 21-year-old Jacob Lanier is charged with the murder of Figueroa.

