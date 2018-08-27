Spartanburg, SC — Two men who operate a Spartanburg County funeral home are accused of leaving a body in a storage room for more than three years.

Lawrence Robert Meadows and Roderick Mitchell Cummings are charged with desecration of human remains.

The SC Attorney General's office says the two failed to properly care for the victim's body while they operated Family First Funeral Home. When investigators recovered the body, they say it had decomposed beyond recognition.

The maximum penalty the two could receive is ten years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.

