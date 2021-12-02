Gun found at Garinger High School

A gun was found at Garinger High School Thursday, marking the second this week on a Charlotte high school campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is investigating after a gun was found on the campus of Garinger High School Thursday morning.

School administrators called parents with a message about the gun saying police were called to the school to ensure all students and staff members were safe.

Assistant principal Tomeka Barbour left the following message with parents:

"This is Assistant Principal Barbour calling with an important message. A student entering campus was found to be in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement was on scene to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. It is a violation of CMS policy and state law to have a weapon on any CMS campus. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against anyone in violation. Your child’s safety is our top priority. Thank you for your support of Garinger High."

This is the second gun found on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campus this week. CMS confirmed that a gun was found after a fight at Harding University High School on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Julius Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte was put on lockdown after a fight broke out between students.

At least 17 guns have been found at CMS schools this year. CMS leaders have discussed several measures to reduce violence in schools, including bringing more parents on campus to be involved with day-to-day activities.

