Scammers are drilling holes into gas pump payment machines

AURORA, Colo — There's a new scam being used by criminals at the gas pump.

Aurora Police Department is warning the public about a new scam involving contactless payment processes at gas station.

"Some of the gas stations are moving towards contactless payment system, which is designed to cut down on skimming and ID theft," said Aurora Police Detective Sgt. Dan Courtenay.

However, scammers are drilling holes in contactless payment screens and damaging the sensor.

The holes force customers to swipe their card for payment. Thieves have then placed skimming devices on these damaged machines and stealing card information.

Courtenay said most customers won't even notice the hole has been place there.

"When you damage that contactless payment screen, the pump will automatically default back to the card swipe system," said Courtenay. "You have no idea there’s a skimmer in there. It takes 12 seconds to open a gas pump, place the skimming device on and they’re done."

Aurora Police said if you notice a hole drilled into a contactless payment screen, notify the gas station's employees. The pumps should be shut down and inspected for a skimmer.

Aurora Police said its Economic Crimes Unit can inspect pumps if someone believes it has been tampered with.

Boulder, Jefferson County, Aurora, and Arapahoe haven't received any calls or reports of this new scam. Aurora Police said the only location where they know this has happened is in California, but it's only a matter a time the scam makes it to more areas.

