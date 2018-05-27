GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A hostage situation in Gaston County ended in an arrest and a woman being taken to a hospital, according to police.

Gaston County police responded to a call in the 1000 block of Old Dallas Highway near Dallas in reference to a hostage situation. According to police, 48-year-old Scott Flow forced his way into a woman's home and held her against her will.

The woman's children fled the house to notify a neighbor, who then contacted Gaston County police.

Officers at the scene could not get Flow nor the victim out of the home so Gaston County police requested assistance from their emergency response team. After numerous attempts to resolve the situation through negotiations, Gaston County police's emergency response team used "tactical means" to get inside the home and arrest Flow.

The woman was taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte for treatment.

Flow was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping and violation of a domestic violence protective order.

Flow and the woman had a previous dating relationship, according to police.

