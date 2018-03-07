GASTONIA, N.C. -- A Gaston County woman remains behind bars after police accuse her of molesting three children under the age of 10 years old.

Shannon Contreras, 37, of Stanley, appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon on multiple felony counts of first-degree sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

Assistant District Attorney David Franceschelli said Contreras knew all three of her victims, and he said the crimes took place from September 2012 through April 2018.

Gaston County Police wouldn't comment on what led them to begin investigating Contreras.

"She made admissions on these cases [to a detective]," Franceschelli said. "And also indicated that she had a sexual desire to touch these children."

Contreras originally received a $1 million bond and during an afternoon court hearing, her attorney, Michael Neece, asked Judge James Jackson to lower it, saying she has no prior record.

"Se's not a flight risk," Neece said. "If you place her on pretrial services ordering that she's not to be around any minor children, that would satisfy what the state's wanting."

Judge Jackson lowered Contreras' bond to $250,000, and if she does post bond, the judge banned her from having any contact with children.

Her case is expected to go before a grand jury in the coming weeks.

