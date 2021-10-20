Gaston County officials release 911 calls from street racing crash that killed 6-year-old

Investigators said 46-year-old Donnie Cobb was racing with Gracie Eaves on U.S. 74 in June when their cars clipped and he lost control.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Gaston County officials released the 911 calls Wednesday from a street racing crash that killed a 6-year-old in Kings Mountain in June.

"Okay, what's going on?" the dispatcher is heard asking.

"There's a car on fire," the caller said. "There was an accident. One car's on fire. A kid's not breathing right now."

"A kid's not breathing?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yeah, he's on the floor," the caller said.

The dispatcher asked if the caller was with the kid. The caller said two men were with the kid, and he was near as well.

"Ts anyone doing CPR?" the dispatcher asked. The caller said somebody was doing CPR, but that the child seemingly wasn't breathing.

The young child they're referring to is 6-year-old Liam Lagunas. Investigators said 46-year-old Donnie Cobb was racing with Gracie Eaves on U.S. 74 in June when their cars clipped and he lost control.

According to officials, Cobb crashed head-on into a car carrying the child and his father. Lagunas' father, Santiago Lagunas, was badly hurt but survived the crash.

Cobb has been charged with second-degree murder, and Eaves has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

"One bad decision not only affects you, but it affects everyone around you," Trooper Ray Pierce previously said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts